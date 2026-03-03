Jim Carrey or Alexis Stone? Red carpet rumors explained

+ ↺ − 16 px

When Jim Carrey stepped onto the red carpet at the 51st César Film Awards at L’Olympia, cameras flashed and fans cheered. But within minutes, social media was buzzing with one big question: was it really him?

Carrey, known for his animated expressions and unmistakable grin, appeared relaxed and playful as he greeted photographers. However, online speculation quickly took over, with viewers analyzing his appearance frame by frame, News.Az reports, citing Cosmopolitan.

Fueling the rumors was a post by SFX makeup artist Alexis Stone (real name Elliot Joseph Rentz), who shared a photo from the event captioned: “Alexis Stone as Jim Carrey in Paris.” Given Stone’s reputation for dramatic celebrity transformations using prosthetics, many assumed the look might have been an elaborate disguise.

Fans flooded the comments section, debating whether the red carpet appearance was performance art or reality. Even celebrities joined the conversation, amplifying the viral moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Stone (@thealexisstone)





However, Carrey’s longtime publicist, Marleah Leslie, dismissed the rumors, confirming to TMZ that the actor personally attended the César Awards to accept his Honorary César Award.

Gregory Caulier, general delegate of the César Awards, also called the speculation a “non-issue,” explaining that Carrey’s appearance had been planned for months. According to Caulier, the actor prepared his speech in French and attended with his partner, daughter, grandson, and close friends, including filmmaker Michel Gondry.

For now, despite the viral theories, organizers insist: it was Jim Carrey all along.

News.Az