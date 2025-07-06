Arsenal signs Spain midfielder Zubimendi from Real Sociedad

+ ↺ − 16 px

Arsenal has completed the signing of Spain international midfielder Martin Zubimendi on a "long-term" contract, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The 26-year-old, who had spent all of his career with Real Sociedad, joined last season's Premier League runner-up for 51 million pounds (70 million U.S. dollars) and becomes the second player from the San Sebastian outfit to join Arsenal, after the arrival of Mikel Merino last summer.

"This is a huge moment in my career. It's the move I was looking for and one I wanted to make. As soon as you set foot here, you realize how big this club and this team are," said Zubimendi, who had also attracted interest from Real Madrid and has 19 caps for Spain.

"I set my sights on Arsenal because their style of play is a good fit for me. They have shown their potential recently and the best is yet to come," he added in words published on the Arsenal website.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta welcomed the signing of one of his club's key summer targets.

"We welcome Martin and his family to the club. We look forward to him settling in with his teammates and are very excited to see him playing in an Arsenal shirt."

"Martin is a player who will bring a huge amount of quality and football intelligence to our team. He will fit in really well, and he has all the attributes to be a key player for us."

"The standard he has consistently performed at over the last few seasons for both club and country is exactly why we are so excited to have him with us," added Arteta.

Arsenal is also thought to be closing in on a deal to sign Noni Madueke from Chelsea, with the England winger said to have agreed to a five-year contract at the Emirates.

News.Az