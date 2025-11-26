Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich: Team news, predicted lineups for Champions League clash

+ ↺ − 16 px

The top two sides face off in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night, as Arsenal host an eagerly anticipated clash with Bayern Munich.

Both teams have maintained perfect records through four league phase games. Bayern’s credentials were particularly highlighted in Matchday 4, when Vincent Kompany’s side produced an outstanding first-half performance in Paris to take a 2–0 halftime lead over holders Paris Saint-Germain, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

However, Luis Díaz’s dismissal forced them to dig in to secure a deserved victory.

They’ve failed to win just one game this season—against Union Berlin before the November break— and their upcoming opponents have only had a couple of blemishes.

Athletic Club, Olympiacos, Atlético Madrid and Slavia Prague have been cast aside without the concession of a goal by Arsenal in this competition, and Mikel Arteta’s side believe they can go all the way in Europe this term. They were knocked out in the quarterfinals by Bayern two seasons ago, before losing to eventual winners PSG last term.

The Gunners enter this blockbuster bout off the back of a memorable 4–1 triumph in the North London Derby, during which summer arrival Eberechi Eze enjoyed his first grand day out in Arsenal colours. He became just the fourth player to score a hat-trick in the esteemed fixture, and the first since the Premier League’s inauguration.

Arteta will hope he can inspire another special Emirates night under the lights.

Gabriel, Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyökeres are poised to miss out again on Wednesday, but Martin Ødegaard and Gabriel Martinelli are expected to be involved after training on Tuesday. Martín Zubimendi is available after serving his one-game suspension in Gameweek 4, with the Spaniard likely to start in an unchanged midfield. In fact, Arteta may be hesitant to make many changes from the team that dismantled Spurs on Sunday. Hat-trick hero Eberechi Eze worked superbly in partnership with false nine Mikel Merino, and the Spaniard will reprise his role in Arsenal’s frontline, given their absences. Vincent Kompany has a selection dilemma with Luis Díaz suspended. The Colombian was sent off for a nasty challenge on Achraf Hakimi last time out in this competition, and will sit out of Bayern’s next three league phase games.

