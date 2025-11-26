Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich: Team news, predicted lineups for Champions League clash
The top two sides face off in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night, as Arsenal host an eagerly anticipated clash with Bayern Munich.
Both teams have maintained perfect records through four league phase games. Bayern’s credentials were particularly highlighted in Matchday 4, when Vincent Kompany’s side produced an outstanding first-half performance in Paris to take a 2–0 halftime lead over holders Paris Saint-Germain, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
However, Luis Díaz’s dismissal forced them to dig in to secure a deserved victory.
They’ve failed to win just one game this season—against Union Berlin before the November break— and their upcoming opponents have only had a couple of blemishes.
Athletic Club, Olympiacos, Atlético Madrid and Slavia Prague have been cast aside without the concession of a goal by Arsenal in this competition, and Mikel Arteta’s side believe they can go all the way in Europe this term. They were knocked out in the quarterfinals by Bayern two seasons ago, before losing to eventual winners PSG last term.
The Gunners enter this blockbuster bout off the back of a memorable 4–1 triumph in the North London Derby, during which summer arrival Eberechi Eze enjoyed his first grand day out in Arsenal colours. He became just the fourth player to score a hat-trick in the esteemed fixture, and the first since the Premier League’s inauguration.
Arteta will hope he can inspire another special Emirates night under the lights.
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 26
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Marco Guida (ITA)
- VAR: Aleandro Di Paolo (ITA)
Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Arsenal: 0 wins
- Bayern Munich: 4 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Bayern Munich 1–0 Arsenal (April 17, 2024)—Champions League
Current Form (All Competitions)
|
Arsenal
|
Bayern Munich
|
Arsenal 4–1 Tottenham - 23/11/25
|
Bayern Munich 6–2 Freiburg - 22/11/25
|
Sunderland 2–2 Arsenal - 08/11/25
|
Union Berlin 2–2 Bayern Munich - 08/11/25
|
Slavia Prague 0–3 Arsenal - 04/11/25
|
PSG 1–2 Bayern Munich - 04/11/25
|
Burnley 0–2 Arsenal - 01/11/25
|
Bayern Munich 3–0 Bayer Leverkusen - 01/11/25
|
Arsenal 2–0 Brighton - 29/10/25
|
Köln 1–4 Bayern Munich - 29/10/25
Arsenal Team News
Gabriel, Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyökeres are poised to miss out again on Wednesday, but Martin Ødegaard and Gabriel Martinelli are expected to be involved after training on Tuesday.
Martín Zubimendi is available after serving his one-game suspension in Gameweek 4, with the Spaniard likely to start in an unchanged midfield.
In fact, Arteta may be hesitant to make many changes from the team that dismantled Spurs on Sunday. Hat-trick hero Eberechi Eze worked superbly in partnership with false nine Mikel Merino, and the Spaniard will reprise his role in Arsenal’s frontline, given their absences.
Myles Lewis-Skelly could come in for Riccardo Calafiori at left-back, while Noni Madueke may earn a start down the left flank.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapié, Lewis-Skelly; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Eze, Madueke; Merino.
Bayern Munich Team News
Vincent Kompany has a selection dilemma with Luis Díaz suspended. The Colombian was sent off for a nasty challenge on Achraf Hakimi last time out in this competition, and will sit out of Bayern’s next three league phase games.
It seems like it’ll be a toss-up between Lennart Karl and Nicolas Jackson, with Serge Gnabry set to come back into the XI. Michael Olise starred in Bayern’s 6–2 win over Freiburg on Saturday.
Karl’s impressive start to his senior career means the Bayern manager may trust him against Europe’s stoutest defence on Wednesday. The versatile Raphaël Guerreiro is also an option to start in attack.
The visitors are also operating without Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies.
Bayern Munich predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanišić; Kimmich, Pavlović; Olise, Karl, Gnabry; Kane.