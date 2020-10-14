Arsenal's Ozil voiced support for Azerbaijan in Karabakh dispute

+ ↺ − 16 px

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil voiced his support Tuesday for the Azerbaijani army’s operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region occupied by the Armenian military

The 31-year-old German citizen of Turkish descent tweeted "One nation, two states,” referring to the fraternity and strong ties between Turkey and Azerbaijan.

"For me, it's important that everyone in the world should know the fact that the Nagorno-Karabakh region is legally and internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, yet it is currently occupied illegally," Ozil said his message slamming Armenia.

"In March 2008, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution reaffirming the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and demanding the withdrawal of all Armenian forces," he said, adding that the UN’s decision on the dispute should be upheld and recognized.

He added that the current fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh is seriously worrying people and also imperils international peace and security.

"Let's achieve peace and let's work towards a fair future, and one without violence. Every death on either side is a loss for everyone," Ozil concluded.

