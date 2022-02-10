Artillery shells detected in Azerbaijan’s liberated Khojavand (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Measures to find weapons and munitions in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation continue, the Barda regional group of the Interior Ministry's press service told News.Az.

During the new raid carried out by employees of the Khojavand District Police Department, 11 military artillery shells and a box of gunpowder were found at a combat position abandoned by Armenian armed forces near Zoghalbulag village.

