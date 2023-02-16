Azerbaijan's ASAN Service named “Best Government Service in the World”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s ASAN Service has been honoured with the “Best Government Service in the World” award as part of the World Government Summit`s Global Government Excellence Award program held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, News.Az reports.

Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum presented the award to Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev.

The Global Government Excellence Award recognises innovators who have excelled in providing government services around the world.

The first award of its kind in the world, the Global Government Excellence Award aims to highlight key achievements that promote the wellbeing of communities across the world. It recognises exceptional government initiatives, practices and officials with the aim of promoting innovation in government practices and building prosperous societies. Winners were selected from among 80 nominated candidates.

