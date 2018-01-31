ASAN to issue visas at Azerbaijan’s international airports

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to improve the procedure of visa issuance to foreigners and stateless persons at Azerbaijan's international airports Jan. 31.

Trend reports that according to the decree, in cases stipulated by the Azerbaijani laws, the presidential acts and interstate or intergovernmental treaties of Azerbaijan, e-visas are issued to foreigners and stateless persons at the country’s international airports via ASAN Visa system.

The State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations will ensure visa issuance at international airports of Azerbaijan through ASAN Visa system, as well as payment for visas through ASAN Pay system.

News.Az

