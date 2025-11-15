Australia hit by injury blow as Josh Hazlewood ruled out of first Ashes Test

Australia suffered a major setback on Saturday with pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the first Ashes Test against England due to a hamstring strain, joining Pat Cummins on the sidelines.

The 34-year-old tweaked his hamstring during New South Wales's Sheffield Shield clash with Victoria during the week, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He was initially given the all-clear after a scan, but repeat imaging confirmed the strain.

"Initial scans Wednesday were clear of muscle strain, however follow-up imaging today has confirmed the injury," Cricket Australia said. "Early imaging can occasionally underestimate low-grade muscle injuries.

"As a result, Hazlewood will not travel to Perth and has been ruled out of the first Ashes Test match."

It is a massive setback for the hosts just days out from the opening Test in Perth on November 21 with fellow quick Cummins also missing the match.

Australian captain Cummins has not played since picking up a lower back injury against the West Indies more than three months ago.

He is targeting being back for the second Test in Brisbane on December 4, but it is unclear when Hazlewood will be fit enough to feature in the five-Test series.

Reserve fast bowler Sean Abbott is also an injury casualty, hurting his hamstring in the same match as Hazlewood with his return similarly clouded.

Michael Neser, who has played two Tests, was called up to the squad Saturday as cover.

With Hazlewood and Cummins both absent, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon will lead a weakened attack in Perth with Brendan Doggett looking likely to make his debut.

The blow came as star England speed king Mark Wood won his battle to be fit in a boost for the hosts as they bid to win the Ashes for the first time in Australia since 2010-2011.

Since then, they have lost 13 Tests and drawn two against their oldest rivals.

Wood, 35, complained of left hamstring stiffness during the tourists' only warm-up game this week.

It was his first match in almost nine months following knee surgery, and he only got through eight overs before leaving the field.

"Following precautionary scans on Friday, England fast bowler Mark Wood has been cleared of any concerns regarding his left hamstring," the England Cricket Board said.

"Wood will continue to train as planned in the build-up to the first Test in Perth."

Barring further complications, an underdone Wood is set to lead the attack, potentially alongside Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue.

News.Az