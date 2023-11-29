Ashgabat hosts concert marking 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

A concert entitled "Heydar Aliyev - the brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan" marking the 100th anniversary of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev has been held in the city of Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, News.Az reports.

According to the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan, prior to the concert, the participants viewed the photo exhibition themed "Heydar Aliyev - the brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan". Photos highlighting the life and activities of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan diplomatic relations were displayed at the exhibition.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkmenistan Gismat Gozalov highlighted Heydar Aliyev’s contributions to the development of relations between the two countries.

Co-chairs of Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission – Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Atdayev watched the concert.

The event was also attended by officials of the government of Turkmenistan, ambassadors of foreign countries, heads of diplomatic missions, as well as public and media representatives.

