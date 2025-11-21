Asian stocks tumble as Wall Street rout, Fed uncertainty rattle markets

Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 2.4% to 48,645.95 amid persistent concerns over a potential bubble in artificial-intelligence-linked shares. Stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data further dampened expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in December, adding to pressure on equities.

Investors are also watching for the announcement of a stimulus package from Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Anticipation of increased government spending has pushed down the yen and weighed on Japanese government bonds. Fresh data released Friday showed Japan’s annual inflation rising to 3.0% in October 2025, up from 2.9% the previous month.

Japan also reported that overall exports increased in October, despite a decline in shipments to the United States. Higher export volumes to other Asian economies helped offset the drop linked to President Donald Trump’s higher tariffs.

South Korea’s KOSPI tumbled 3.9% to 3,847.91, reversing Thursday’s gains. Samsung Electronics sank 5.8%, while SK Hynix plunged 8.6%.

In Chinese markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index skidded 2.3% to 25,237.94 while the Shanghai Composite index slid 1.8% to 3,860.77, with pressure also coming from escalating friction between China and Japan over Taiwan.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.5% to 8,425.30. Taiwan’s Taiex retreated nearly 3.2%.

“What began as a textbook “Nvidia bounce” flipped into one of the most violent intraday reversals since the April dump, and Asia — ever the obedient understudy — marched directly into the same plunge tank on the open," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

On Thursday, jarring swings rocked Wall Street, and U.S. stocks erased a big morning gain to drop as the market remains skittish following weeks of doubts and erratic moves.

The S&P 500 erased early gains to fall 1.6% to 6,538.76, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.8% to 45,752.26. The Nasdaq composite sank 2.2% to 22,078.05.

The sharpest losses again hit what used to be the market’s biggest winners. Nvidia, cryptocurrencies and other areas that had soared with nearly relentless momentum, as traders feared missing out on more gains, forced the market lower. Bitcoin dropped below $87,000, down from nearly $125,000 last month.

The market was shaky coming into Thursday largely because of twin worries: Nvidia and other superstar stocks caught up in the frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology may have simply shot too high. Also, the Federal Reserve may be done delivering the invigorating cuts to interest rates that Wall Street loves.