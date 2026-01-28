ASML bookings surge as AI chip demand accelerates

Fourth-quarter bookings—the industry’s most closely watched metric—reached 13.2 billion euros ($15.8 billion), sharply up from 5.4 billion euros in the previous quarter, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The figure exceeded analyst expectations of 6.32 billion euros, according to data compiled by Visible Alpha.

“In the last months, many of our customers have shared a notably more positive assessment of the medium-term market situation, primarily based on more robust expectations of the sustainability of AI-related demand,” ASML Chief Executive Christophe Fouquet said in a statement.

The stronger order intake comes as several of ASML’s chipmaking customers increase investment plans amid surging demand for AI logic and memory chips used by cloud computing leaders such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Google.

The Dutch company also raised its outlook for 2026, now forecasting full-year sales of between 34 billion and 39 billion euros. This compares with analysts’ expectations of around 35 billion euros, according to LSEG data. Previously, ASML had projected flat or slightly lower sales than the prior year, when revenue totaled 32.7 billion euros in 2025.

“We expect 2026 to be another growth year for ASML’s business,” Fouquet said.

Analysts had anticipated that the Dutch semiconductor equipment giant would benefit from stronger demand from major customers such as TSMC and Samsung, as chipmakers ramp up capital spending to expand capacity for AI-related chips amid tight global supplies of memory and AI-accelerator processors.