Assets of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund increase

As of 1 July 2020, assets of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund stood at 112,759,464 manats, 213,577 US dollars, 18,341 euros and 5,000 Russian rubles, the country's Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

The Armed Forces Relief Fund created by a presidential decree on Aug. 17, 2002, established to ensure the development of the Armed Forces at the level of modern requirements, to strengthen the material and technical base and to finance the necessary social measures.

News.Az