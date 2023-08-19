Assistant to Azerbaijani President: Identifying fate of missing persons is indispensable part of post war reconciliation

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Identities of 15 missing persons whose remains were found in mass graves established. So far, Armenia refuses to provide geolocation of mass graves where 4000 tortured, inhumanly treated and killed Azerbaijanis at the Armenian concentration camps during 1st Karabakh war buried,” Assistant to Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has made a post on his X (former Twitter) account, News.az reports.

”The longing daughters of Huseynov Gulverdi, who is one of 15 identified persons, were so glad to have finally graveyard of their father after 30 years. Identifying the fate of missing persons is an indispensable part of post-war reconciliation. But Armenia keeps hiding/denying these facts,” the presidential assistant tweeted.

News.Az