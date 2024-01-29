Assistant to Azerbaijani President receives Pakistani Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has received the Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee, the Pakistani diplomat wrote in this regard on X, News.az reports.

The parties have discussed bilateral agenda and issues of mutual interest during the meeting.

"Pakistan-Azerbaijan friendship has deepened over the years and 2024 will infuse new vigor to our bilateral ties," the Ambassador added.

News.Az