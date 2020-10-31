Assistant to President: Armenia keeps shelling positions of Azerbaijani Army using heavy artillery, ballistic missiles and cluster bombs

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stated that the Republic of Azerbaijan has no military targets in the territory of Armenia. The Azerbaijan Army restores the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders,” said Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev.

Hikmat Hajiyev said: “Civilian and civilian facilities in Azerbaijan`s Ganja, Mingachevir, Tartar, Barda, Goranboy, Aghdam, Agjabadi, Naftalan, Dashkasan, Gabala, Kurdamir, Siyazan, Khizi and other cities and regions have been bombarded from the territory of Armenia and occupied territories using ballistic missiles, banned cluster missiles and heavy artillery. As a result of these missile attacks, 91 civilians, including 11 children, 27 women were killed, more than 400 people were injured. At the same time, Armenia from its territory keeps shelling the positions of the Azerbaijan Army using heavy artillery, ballistic missiles, cluster bombs and others. This is unbearable.”

News.Az

