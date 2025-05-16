Astana hosts talks on Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Khalaf Khalafov, the Azerbaijani President's Representative on Special Assignments, has held several meetings in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

As part of the trip, Special Representative Khalaf Khalafov met with Murat Nurtleu, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan - Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Erzhan Kazykhan, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for External Affairs, News.Az reports citing local media.

During the meetings, discussions focused on the current state of bilateral relations, as well as issues of mutual concern at the regional level.

The officials emphasized that on the 20th anniversary of the alliance between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the relations between the two countries are dynamically developing. They also exchanged views on the prospects for developing relations, including opportunities for expanding the cooperation in transport, communications, trade, logistics, infrastructure construction, energy, development of regional communications and other important areas. The parties also touched upon the collaboration in the Caspian Sea, emphasizing the importance of enhancing stability and cooperation in the region.

The sides hailed the successful cooperation between the two countries within multilateral formats. In this vein, they also discussed issues arising from the agenda of Azerbaijan's current chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

As part of the visit, Khalaf Khalafov also met with Kairat Sarybay, CICA Secretary General, and Alibek Bakayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. Discussions centered around the implementation of the agenda of the CICA chairmanship.

