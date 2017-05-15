Yandex metrika counter

Astronaut`s post about Azerbaijan from Space

Toma Peska, the astronaut of the European Space Agency shared interesting post about Azerbaijan on his `Facebook` account, AzVision.az reports.

Posting photo on social media he wrote: `Perfectly geometrical fields of Azerbijan`. 

Peska`s sharing caused great interest. 

On November 17, 2016 Peska traveled the space with `Soyuz MS-03` spacecraft. 

