Astronaut`s post about Azerbaijan from Space
- 15 May 2017 10:16
Society
Toma Peska, the astronaut of the European Space Agency shared interesting post about Azerbaijan on his `Facebook` account, AzVision.az reports.
Posting photo on social media he wrote: `Perfectly geometrical fields of Azerbijan`.
Peska`s sharing caused great interest.
On November 17, 2016 Peska traveled the space with `Soyuz MS-03` spacecraft.
