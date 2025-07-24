ASU football: ‘Everybody’s big game’, new season, same mentality for Big 12 champs

+ ↺ − 16 px

With the 2025 college football season just five weeks away, Arizona State’s Sun Devils are gearing up for fall camp with a fresh but familiar mindset. After capturing their first-ever Big 12 championship in their debut season in the conference, ASU finds itself in the rare and exciting position of frontrunner.

Gone are the days of trying to forget a tough 3-9 record — this year, the atmosphere feels completely different. However, the team’s core mentality remains unchanged, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“It’s way different because we got so many people back,” said head coach Kenny Dillingham, entering his third season. “Last year, I talked a lot about getting to know each other — going to the lake, movies, houses together. You have to become friends. This year, they already hang out, so it’s just different.”

Returning 17 starters and most key backups, the Sun Devils had the luxury of being selective with transfers, having no glaring weaknesses to fill. Familiarity with teammates, well-established offensive and defensive schemes, and a solid team culture give ASU a strong foundation heading into fall drills starting July 30.

The full coaching staff is back as well, ready to build upon last year’s strategies. Several players, including sophomore quarterback Sam Leavitt and junior wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, represented ASU at the Big 12 media day in early July. Others spoke with media last week, ahead of official camp.

Complacency isn’t a concern — if anything, motivation has only grown after narrowly missing a Peach Bowl upset in a double-overtime loss to favored Texas in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

The Big 12 conference looks as competitive as ever, with up to five schools receiving preseason first-place votes. ASU has been picked as the favorite in two polls but ranked as low as fourth in another — despite boasting the most returning starters in the conference, tied for the most nationwide.

“We’re still hungry,” said senior linebacker and leading tackler Myles “Ghost” Rowser. “Some might think we’ll get complacent, but those people don’t know us. We were so close to a playoff win — that makes us even hungrier.”

Senior linebacker Jordan Crook acknowledges the new challenges ahead. “We’re going to be everybody’s big game,” he said. “Our best from last season won’t be good enough. We were under the radar last year; we snuck up on people. That won’t happen now.”

Among the newcomers is redshirt freshman wide receiver Jaren Hamilton, a transfer from Alabama who impressed during spring drills after enrolling early. “I could tell right away there are high expectations here,” Hamilton said. “I like that because I hold myself to a high standard too.”

ASU will follow its usual preseason routine, practicing for a week before heading to Camp Tontozona on August 6 for four days of drills, culminating in an open early-morning scrimmage on August 9.

“It’s not about getting comfortable or learning the system anymore,” Dillingham said. “Now, it’s about pushing beyond last year and getting better. That’s the difference.”

The Sun Devils open their season on August 30 against Northern Arizona at Mountain America Stadium, with their Big 12 opener at Baylor slated for September 20.

News.Az