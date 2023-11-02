At least 106 trucks with aid crossed into Gaza on Thursday, humanitarian organization says

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said it received fresh food, water, relief and medical supplies as at least 106 aid trucks from the Egyptian Red Crescent crossed into Gaza via the Rafah crossing on Thursday, News.az reports citing CNN.

This brings the total number of trucks that have crossed successfully from Egypt into Gaza to 374, according to the PRCS.

In its statement, the aid group highlighted once again that fuel supplies have still not been allowed into the besieged enclave.

News.Az