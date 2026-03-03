At least 11,000 flights canceled amid Middle East crisis

Large sections of regional airspace have been shut down, forcing carriers to cancel at least 11,000 flights and derailing travel plans for an estimated 1.5 million passengers, News.Az reports, citing the Wall Street Journal.

Several major airport hubs in the region have also reportedly been targeted by Iranian missile and drone strikes.

“The situation far surpasses anything we’ve seen in the Middle East previously,” said Matt Borie, chief intelligence officer at aviation risk firm Osprey, pointing to the scale of Iran’s retaliation across the region following last weekend’s broad attacks by Israel and the United States.

How long the disruption will last remains unclear. Previous escalations between Israel and Iran in recent years have typically subsided within days. However, US President Donald Trump has indicated that the current conflict could stretch on for weeks. European aviation safety regulators have advised airlines that operating flights in the Gulf region is unsafe until at least March 6.

Airline stocks fell sharply on March 2 as investors weighed the financial risks of a prolonged conflict and rising oil prices. Shares of major US carriers, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, declined. European airlines — which rely heavily on routes through the Persian Gulf to connect with destinations in Asia — experienced even steeper losses.

Beyond higher fuel expenses, airlines are reassessing routes that depend on Middle Eastern airspace. Rerouting flights around the region can extend journey times by several hours, increasing fuel consumption and disrupting tightly coordinated schedules that account for crew rest requirements and airport takeoff and landing slots.