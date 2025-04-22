At least 16 dead as passenger bus falls into ravine in Pakistan

At least 16 people were killed and several others injured after their passenger bus careened off into a ravine near the Bola Khan police station, in the Jamshoro district of Pakistan’s Sindh province, according to local police officials.

The ill-fated bus was carrying workers from the Bheel community who were returning home after completing the wheat harvest work in Balochistan, said Deputy Commissioner Ghazanfar Qadri, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

The tragic incident occurred close to the Bola Khan police station that left over two dozen passengers injured.

Police confirmed that at least twelve bodies were recovered from the mishap site. However, four injured succumbed to their injuries at the Liaquat University Hospital in Jamshoro which pushed the death toll to 16, the hospital sources said.

Rescue teams say that five of the injured were taken to the Civil Hospital in Hyderabad. They said that four children also are among the deceased.

The Rescue official further said that one of the injured was in critical condition.

Five of the injured were transferred to the Taluka Hospital in Bola Khan, DC Qadri said. However, he noted that the hospital lacked the facilities to handle serious cases, describing it as a basic health unit.

The cause of the accident has not yet been officially confirmed, but an investigation is underway.

News.Az