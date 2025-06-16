At least 19 killed in Israel since Friday, officials say -VIDEO

Yandex metrika counter

Photo: BBC

As we've been reporting, four people were killed in Israel following the overnight Iranian missile strikes, Israel's national emergency service has said, News.az reports citing BBC.

This brings the total number of people killed in Israel to at least 19 since Friday when the two countries began launching attacks.

Meanwhile, Iran's health ministry said on Sunday that Israeli strikes have killed 224 people across the country since Friday.


