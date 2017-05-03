At least 21 killed in Iranian coal mine explosion
May 3 An explosion in a coal mine in northern Iran on Wednesday killed at least 21 workers and injured 69 others, Reuters reported.
"Twenty-one bodies of workers who were killed in the explosion have been taken out of the mine ...So far there have been 69 injured," a regional official in Golestan province told the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
The blast occurred at 12:45 p.m. local time (0745 GMT) in the Zemestanyurt coal mine in Golestan.
