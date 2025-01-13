At least 300 N. Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine war, Seoul claims

Ukrainian troops firing on Russian positions in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine on Jan. 11, 2025. Photo: Reuters

At least 300 North Korean soldiers sent to assist Russia in the war against Ukraine have been killed, and approximately 2,700 others have been injured, South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) told lawmakers on Monday.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) shared the information with lawmakers during a closed-door meeting by the parliamentary intelligence committee, according to Rep. Lee Seong-kweun of the ruling People Power Party, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap. The NIS said it attributed the "massive casualties" of North Korean soldiers to their "lack of understanding of modern warfare," including their "useless" act of shooting at long-range drones, based on the agency's analysis of a combat video it obtained recently.The spy agency also said North Korea has stressed to its soldiers to kill themselves to avoid being captured alive by the Ukrainian military.On Ukraine's recent video release of two wounded North Korean soldiers in Russia's western Kursk region, Lee said, "The prisoner of war has not expressed his intention to come to South Korea."In the nearly three-minute footage released by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X on Sunday, one of the soldiers says he wants to remain in Ukraine when asked if he wishes to return home.The NIS assessed the two soldiers were with the Reconnaissance General Bureau, a key North Korean military intelligence agency.

News.Az