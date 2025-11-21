At least 5 killed in overnight Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia

Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov confirmed the casualties at around 4:30 a.m. local time, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

The first reports of the strike surfaced late on Nov. 20, when explosions were heard throughout the city.

According to Fedorov, Russian forces deployed KAB guided bombs, causing widespread destruction to civilian infrastructure, including at least five high-rise apartment buildings.

Emergency crews remain on the scene, working to extinguish fires and assess the full extent of the damage.