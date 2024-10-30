At least 51 confirmed dead in Spain flash floods - UPDATED

At least 51 people have died in Spain's eastern region of Valencia due to flash floods caused by torrential rains, according to a spokesperson for the regional government.

"We can confirm that some bodies have already been found," Carlos Mazon, the head of the regional government, told journalists, saying it was still too early to give an exact figure of the dead, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Authorities could not give further details until relatives had been informed, he added.Heavy rain lashed much of eastern and southern Spain on Tuesday, flooding streets with muddy water and disrupting rail and air travel.Images shot by residents with smartphones and broadcast on Spanish TV showed raging waters washing away cars and flooding buildings.In some areas, more than a month's rain fell in a single day, Spanish media reported."We are facing an unprecedented situation, which nobody remembers," Mazon said.Officials said on Tuesday that at least seven people were missing – a truck driver in the Valencia region and six people in the town of Letur in the eastern province of Albacete.Emergency services workers backed by drones would work through the night to look for the missing in Letur, the central government's representative in Castilla-La Mancha, Milagros Tolon, told Spanish public television station TVE."The priority is to find these people," she added.Spain central government set up a crisis committee which met for the first time late Tuesday to overlook the response to the storm."I am closely following with concern the reports on missing persons and the damage caused by the storm in recent hours," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote on X, urging people to follow the advice of the authorities.The government has deployed the UME, a military unit specialised in rescue operations, to Valencia to help local emergency services.Valencia city hall said all school classes and sports events were suspended on Wednesday, and parks would remain closed.Twelve flights that were due to land at Valencia airport were diverted to other cities in Spain due to the heavy rain and strong winds, Spanish airport operator Aena said.Another 10 flights that were due to depart or arrive at the airport were cancelled.

