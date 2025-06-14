Yandex metrika counter

At least 60 killed in Israeli strike on single building in Tehran

At least 60 killed in Israeli strike on single building in Tehran
An Israeli airstrike on a residential building in Tehran has claimed the lives of at least 60 people, including 20 children.

The strike targeted a building in the Shahid Chamran Township of the Iranian capital, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

The attack comes after a series of escalating military actions, with Israeli forces launching an early-morning strike on Friday targeting nuclear and missile facilities in Iran. The assault resulted in the deaths of over 104 individuals, including high-ranking military commanders and scientists, and left nearly 380 others wounded.

In retaliation, Iran launched ballistic missiles at multiple sites across Israel, killing three people and injuring over 170. The ongoing conflict has intensified tensions in the region, with both sides suffering significant casualties.


