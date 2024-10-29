At least 60 killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

At least 60 killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 60 people have been reported killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

Two children were killed in the strikes on 12 areas in the Baalbek region, officials said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. And 58 people were wounded, the health ministry said, adding rescue efforts were still under way in the valley, which is a Hezbollah stronghold.The Israeli military has not yet commented.Israel has carried out thousands of air strikes across Lebanon over the past five weeks, targeting what it has says are Hezbollah's operatives, infrastructure and weapons.Baalbek governor Bachie Khodr called the attacks the "most violent" in the area since Israel escalated the conflict against Hezbollah last month.Unverified video posted on social media showed damage to buildings and forests ablaze, as rescuers searched for the injured.Earlier on Monday, Israeli air strikes on the coastal city of Tyre left seven dead and 17 injured, Lebanon's health ministry said. Israel issued a warning for people to leave the centre of the city.Hezbollah said it clashed with Israeli troops near Lebanon's southern border on Monday and fired rockets at a naval base inside Israel near Haifa.Cross-border hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah broke out after the armed Lebanese group started firing rockets in and around northern Israel in support of Palestinians on 8 October 2023, the day after its ally Hamas’s deadly attack on southern Israel.The Lebanese health ministry says more than 2,600 people have been killed and more than 12,400 wounded in Lebanon since then.Israel invaded southern Lebanon in a dramatic escalation on 30 September to destroy, it said, Hezbollah weapons and infrastructure in “limited, localised, targeted raids”.Lebanon's government says up to 1.3 million people have been internally displaced as a result of the conflict.

News.Az