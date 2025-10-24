At least 7 irregular migrants die as boat sinks off Turkish coast

At least 7 irregular migrants die as boat sinks off Turkish coast

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least seven people died as a boat carrying irregular migrants sank off Türkiye's coastal city of Mugla's Bodrum district.

Upon receiving a distress call that a boat carrying migrants had sunk off the coast of Ortakent, four Coast Guard vessels, a diving team, a helicopter, and several rescue crews were dispatched to the area, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

During the operation, two migrants were rescued by Coast Guard units, while the bodies of seven others were recovered.

Search and rescue efforts in the area are continuing.

News.Az