At least 7 killed in drone strikes targeting northern Sudan

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least seven people lost their lives and several others were injured on Tuesday after drone attacks struck neighborhoods in Khartoum, the Sudanese capital, as well as a city in northern Sudan, eyewitnesses said.

Eyewitnesses from the East Nile area in eastern Khartoum said that four drones targeted the Id Babikir neighborhood early Tuesday, killing a doctor and one of his children, and injuring two other members of the same family, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Videos circulated on social media showed the remains of a drone that had crashed into a civilian home in the neighborhood.

In the city of Al-Dabba in northern Sudan, local authorities said the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had struck the city with drones, killing five people and injuring others.

The RSF has not yet issued comments on the drone attacks.

Sudan remains gripped by a conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and RSF, which erupted in April 2023. The fighting has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions, deepening the country's humanitarian crisis.

News.Az