At least 8 dead, dozens injured in Tehran shopping centre fire - VIDEO

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At least eight people have died and 36 others were injured after a fire broke out at a shopping centre west of Tehran.

The blaze spread rapidly, with authorities pointing to flammable exterior cladding as a key factor behind the intensity of the fire, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Footage circulating on local media showed thick plumes of smoke rising from the site as emergency services worked to contain the flames.

Fire officials as saying the building materials contributed to the speed at which the fire escalated, complicating rescue efforts.

The cause of the fire has not yet been officially confirmed, and investigations are expected to determine how the incident started.

The blaze comes at a time of heightened tensions in the region, though there is no indication the fire is linked to ongoing geopolitical developments.

Emergency responders were able to bring the situation under control after several hours, while authorities continue to assess the damage and provide treatment to the injured.

News.Az