At least 9 killed in bombing targeting cafe in Somalia's capital

+ ↺ − 16 px

A horrific bombing ripped through a busy cafe in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Sunday, leaving at least nine people dead and injuring at least 20 others, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Some people were watching the European soccer final between Spain and England on a screen inside the cafe when a car loaded with explosives blew up outside, said Maj. Abdifitah Aden Hassa, spokesman for Somali police. He told reporters that at least 20 other people were injured in the attack.Pictures posted online and purporting to be from the scene showed a fire burning outside the café in the aftermath of the explosion.Most of the victims were in the street at the time of the explosion, he said.It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack.

News.Az