At least ten dead in Argentina floods; evacuations underway

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least ten people were killed and more than a thousand evacuated in the Argentine port city of Bahia Blanca on Friday as torrential rains flooded homes and hospitals, destroyed roads and forced officials to cut power.

Eight hours of nonstop rain left the city of 350,000 people largely underwater, and forced authorities to evacuate the Jose Penna hospital, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Television images showed medical personnel evacuating babies from the hospital's neonatal unit, and the army was deployed to assist in rescue efforts.

Some 1,321 people were evacuated to safety in the city, which is about 600 kilometers (about 375 miles) south of the capital Buenos Aires, according to Mayor Federico Susbielles' office. The national government authorised emergency aid of 10 billion pesos (about 9.2 million dollars).

The city received more than 400 millimeters (15 inches) of rain in just hours -- equivalent to what it normally gets in a year, "something unprecedented," according to Javier Alonso, security minister for Buenos Aires province.

"The biggest storm in Bahia Blanca was in 1930, with 175 millimeters. This is almost three times bigger," said Alonso.

Bahia Blanca's airport was closed until further notice, and officials cut off part of the power supply to reduce the risk of electric shocks.

The provincial government said it was sending helicopters, canoes, ambulances and trucks bearing food, water and equipment to the stricken city.

The city remains on alert from the meteorological service for new storms.

Flood waters reached the wards of the Jose Penna intensive care hospital, one of the main hospitals in Bahia Blanca, forcing the emergency evacuation of patients and staff.

Bahia Blanca has a sad history of climate catastrophes: in December 2023, a windstorm left 13 dead, collapsed homes and caused extensive damage to the city.

News.Az