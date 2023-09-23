At UN, Azerbaijan reaffirms its readiness for genuine dialogue and negotiations with Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Despite all serious challenges stemming from Armenia’s destructive position, Azerbaijan once again reaffirms its readiness for a genuine dialogue and negotiations with Armenia on the basis of equal and reciprocal respect for each other’s legitimate interests, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

He made the remarks while speaking at the General Debate of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly on the topic “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all,” News.Az reports.

“We continue to firmly believe that there is a historic opportunity for both Azerbaijan and Armenia to establish good-neighborly relations and co-exist side-by-side in peace as two sovereign states within their internationally recognized borders,” said FM Bayramov, stressing that it is high time to seize this opportunity.

“Verbal statements by the leadership of Armenia on recognizing the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, including the Garabagh region, must be transformed into tangible steps,” the top diplomat added.

News.Az