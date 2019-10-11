Ateshgah Intellectual Games Club to represent Azerbaijan in European Cup

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Cup on intellectual games among students is due to take place in Minsk, Belarus on October 11-13.

Students will vie for medals in such games as “What? Where? When?,” “Erudite-Quartet,” “Brain Ring,” and “Individual Game.”

Thirty teams from several countries, including KCN team of Azerbaijan’s Ateshgah Intellectual Games Club, will participate in the three-day international tournament.

KCN team, consisting of students from the French-Azerbaijani University, the Baku Slavic University and the Baku branch of the Moscow State University M.V. Lomonosov, won the right to represent Azerbaijan in the European Cup following the results of the students league of Ateshgah Club.

KCN team includes Abdul Guliyev, Sara Salayeva, Daniil Mikhailov, Masuma Suleymanova, Marina Kalmykova and Sanan Najafov (team captain).

Created in 1989, Ateshgah Intellectual Games Club is the oldest intellectual club in Azerbaijan. Club teams regularly represent Azerbaijan at various international intellectual tournaments and festivals.

News.Az

News.Az