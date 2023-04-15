Attack on Azerbaijani flag by Armenia - unacceptable, Turkish ambassador says

+ ↺ − 16 px

An attack on the Azerbaijani flag that happened in Yerevan is unacceptable, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci wrote on his Twitter page, News.az reports.

"The behavior demonstrated by Armenia in recent days, the torture of an Azerbaijani soldier who crossed the border, getting lost due to weather conditions, and the attack on the Azerbaijani flag at the opening ceremony of international sports competitions are unacceptable. We condemn such behavior of Armenia," the publication says.

Meanwhile, a provocation was committed against Azerbaijan yesterday during the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan. Aram Nikolyan, who is a designer and stylist, ran onto the stage, took the Azerbaijani flag from the hands of the flag bearer, and burned it in front of everyone.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan earlier issued a joint statement saying that a decision to return Azerbaijani athletes from Yerevan had been made.

