Attack triggers massive blackout in Chernihiv region

+ ↺ − 16 px

A large-scale power outage has struck Ukraine’s Chernihiv region after Russian forces damaged a key energy facility, leaving hundreds of thousands of residents without electricity, regional energy officials confirmed on January 24.

Chernihivoblenergo, the regional electricity provider, reported that a critical energy infrastructure site in the Nizhyn district was hit during an attack. The strike caused widespread blackouts across the region, cutting power to homes, businesses, and essential services, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Power engineers have already begun emergency repair work, but officials warned that restoration may take longer than usual due to the ongoing security threat in the area. Despite the risks, repair crews are continuing efforts to reconnect consumers as quickly as possible.

“Everything possible is being done to restore electricity supply to households,” Chernihivoblenergo said in a statement, adding that the situation remains challenging amid continued attack risks.

The blackout follows a broader wave of overnight strikes across Ukraine. Kyiv came under a combined drone and missile attack in the early hours of January 24. Air raid alerts were issued around 1:00 a.m., followed almost immediately by explosions. Later, ballistic missiles were launched toward the capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported damage across multiple districts. In Desnianskyi, debris struck a non-residential building. In Dniprovskyi, falling drone fragments sparked a fire at a garage complex, ignited a fuel tanker in a parking area, and shattered windows in residential buildings. In Darnytskyi, debris fell near a private medical facility, damaging windows. In Holosiivskyi, a fire broke out in a non-residential zone and a private house was damaged. In Solomianskyi, debris hit a six-story office building.

Ukrainian authorities say attacks on energy infrastructure remain a central tactic in Russia’s campaign, particularly during winter, as damage to power systems increases hardship for civilians.

Emergency services and energy crews continue working under dangerous conditions to restore electricity and assess damage, while residents are urged to follow air raid warnings as the threat of further strikes persists.

News.Az