Brent crude price surges over 90 USD a barrel amid Mideast tensions

Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, topped 90 U.S. dollars per barrel during Friday's session, the first time since April 2024, trading data showed.

Affected by the tensions in the Middle East, Brent oil price rose to around 91 dollars per barrel by 3 p.m. local time (1500 GMT), surging around 7 percent from the previous trading day, News.az reports, citing BBC.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the United States will accept no agreement with Iran short of "unconditional surrender," one day after Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Iran is not requesting a ceasefire and does not see any reason to negotiate with Washington.

Qatar's energy minister has said that oil prices would hit 150 dollars per barrel without a quick end to the conflict, according to a report by the Financial Times.

News.Az