Audi reveals F1 team name and logo for 2026

Audi has unveiled its new Formula 1 team name and logo ahead of its 2026 debut, rebranding from Sauber as the Audi Revolut F1 Team. The team will feature Audi’s four rings and title sponsor Revolut’s branding.

The launch will take place in Berlin on January 20, followed by a public opening and the team’s first collective F1 test in Barcelona from January 26-30, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Photo: The New York Times

Audi has invested heavily in expanding Sauber’s Hinwil headquarters, opening a UK technical center, and developing engines in Neuburg, Germany. The rebrand comes after a strong final season under Sauber, highlighted by Nico Hulkenberg’s podium at the British Grand Prix.

Revolut, joining F1 for the first time, will also handle the team’s financial operations. Audi team principal Jonathan Wheatley said the rebrand marks a “crucial milestone” as the team prepares to compete in F1’s top tier.

