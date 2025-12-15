Germany unveils 10-point plan to boost Ukraine defence

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany is strengthening its support for Ukraine with a 10-point defence plan unveiled during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Berlin.

The plan includes joint ventures, closer market integration, federal investment guarantees, and enhanced cooperation on defence research and procurement. Germany is exploring joint purchases of Ukrainian-made equipment, including interceptor drones, to protect NATO airspace, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

A liaison office for the Ukrainian defence industry, called the Ukraine Freedom House, will be set up in Berlin, and Germany will expand its military attache presence in Kyiv while increasing expert exchanges.

Both countries also pledged measures to prevent corruption, addressing concerns over Kyiv’s recent political scandals. Germany’s commitment underscores its position as Ukraine’s largest European supporter amid ongoing peace talks.

News.Az