Audio goes viral alleges Trump threatened to ‘bomb’ Moscow and Beijing - VIDEO

Audio goes viral alleges Trump threatened to ‘bomb’ Moscow and Beijing - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A newly surfaced audio recording has gone viral, allegedly capturing U.S. President Donald Trump making aggressive remarks about foreign leaders during what appears to be a private conversation.

In the audio, Trump can reportedly be heard describing past conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The president allegedly claimed he issued blunt warnings to both leaders, suggesting he would bomb Moscow and Beijing if they ever stepped out of line with U.S. interests.

News.Az