Austin Ekeler carted off with Achilles injury in Commanders’ loss to Packers

Austin Ekeler carted off with Achilles injury in Commanders’ loss to Packers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler was carted into the locker room after suffering a non-contact Achilles injury late in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s 27-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Ekeler, 30, went down while running a route and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. He is in the final year of the two-year deal he signed in March 2024, after a productive stint with the Chargers, News.az reports, citing foreign media.

The veteran led Washington with eight carries before his injury. The Commanders’ rushing duties were otherwise handled by Jayden Daniels (seven carries, 17 yards) and rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt (17 yards on four carries).

Ekeler, a former Second-Team All-Pro kickoff returner, recorded 733 all-purpose yards last season while helping Washington reach its first NFC Championship Game since 1991.

News.Az