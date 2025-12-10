Australia bans social media for under-16s

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia has become the first country to ban social media use for children under 16. Starting Wednesday, ten major platforms, including TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, must block underage accounts or face fines of up to A$49.5 million ($33 million).

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hailed the move as a “profound reform” to curb online harms, urging children to explore sports, music, or reading. Around 200,000 accounts on TikTok have already been deactivated, with more expected to be blocked in the coming days, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

While some teens expressed concern about adjusting, others said they felt neutral about losing access. The law affects roughly 1 million Australian children and is being closely watched by regulators worldwide.

News.Az