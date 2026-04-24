Australia expands diesel stockpile with new shipment

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Australia has announced it has secured an additional 100 million litres (around 628,000 barrels) of diesel as part of measures aimed at protecting fuel supplies from global instability linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The government said that around 50 million litres of the fuel will be allocated to regional communities in Queensland, including Townsville, Gladstone, and Mackay, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The government is directing diesel to where it is needed most, ensuring that all Australians, including those in regional and rural areas, get the fuel they need,” Trade Minister Don Farrell and Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen said in a joint statement.

The latest shipment was arranged through partnerships with Ampol, BP Australia, and Viva Energy, raising the total additional diesel secured over the past week to about 400 million litres.

Farrell said the extra fuel was obtained using the government’s new Strategic Reserve powers.

“Approximately 400 million litres of additional fuel have now been secured as a direct result of the Albanese government’s new Strategic Reserve powers, getting more fuel where it is needed across Australia,” he said.

He also added that the government is ensuring essential supplies for industry “in the face of the continued conflict in the Middle East.”

Bowen said the additional shipments show that efforts to strengthen Australia’s fuel supply chain are producing results.

“We have now secured an additional 400 million litres of diesel, together with existing contracted supply that’s flowing to Australia, ensuring we keep Australia moving,” he said.

The government further stated it will continue working with Park Fuels, IOR, Incitec Pivot, and CSBP to secure additional fuel and fertilizer shipments.

News.Az