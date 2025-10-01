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Josh Hazlewood
Tag:
Josh Hazlewood
Australia lose Hazlewood to injury ahead of T20 World Cup
06 Feb 2026-11:15
Australia hit by injury blow as Josh Hazlewood ruled out of first Ashes Test
15 Nov 2025-11:41
Australia faces injury concerns with Hazlewood and Abbott ahead of Ashes Test
12 Nov 2025-10:11
Hazlewood shines as Australia beat India to level T20 series
31 Oct 2025-17:56
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