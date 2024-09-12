Australia pledges $2m in aid as Vietnam's typhoon death toll reaches 199

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nearly 200 people have died in Vietnam due to Typhoon Yagi, with 128 still missing amid ongoing flash floods and landslides, state media reports.Vietnam's VNExpress newspaper reported on Thursday that 199 people had died while more than 800 had been injured.In Hanoi, flood waters from the Red River receded slightly but many areas were still inundated with water neck-high in some places.In Hanoi's Tay Ho district, people waded through muddy brown water above their knees to make their way along one street, some still wearing their bicycle and motorcycle helmets after abandoning their vehicles along the way.A few paddled along the road in small boats as empty water bottles, a styrofoam cooler and other flotsam drifted by; one man pushed his motorbike toward drier ground in an aluminium sloop.Pedestrians hiked up their shorts as high as possible to avoid being soaked by the wake caused by a delivery truck powering its way through the water.

