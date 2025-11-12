Australia's Rockhampton Airport evacuated over security threat; flights suspended

+ ↺ − 16 px

Passengers were evacuated from Rockhampton Airport in Australia on Wednesday afternoon following a security breach, with planes unable to land and dozens of flights suspended.

Police were called to the regional airport around 1:30 p.m. A spokesperson said that the premises were evacuated as a precaution, News.Az reports, citing Daily Mail.

All outgoing flights have been suspended, and incoming flights are being diverted until further notice, leaving travelers in limbo.

Rockhampton Regional Mayor Tony Williams shared a statement, confirming council is aware of an incident.

'The Rockhampton Airport Terminal remains closed until further notice while investigations are ongoing,' he said.

'Commercial flights will not operate until the terminal reopens. Some other flight services such as RFDS and CapRescue remain operational.

'The Antonov (a large cargo plane) has landed safely. It was scheduled to arrive around the time of the incident and could not be diverted.

'Anyone travelling is advised to contact their airline directly or check the airline's website for the latest flight information.' Virgin Australia said it was aware of a terminal evacuation, with only one flight VA1245 - from Brisbane to Rockhampton - currently held on the ground in Brisbane. As passengers hoping to catch flights wait for information, a light plane - ZD440 - could be seen circling 38 miles from Rockhampton Airport on Flight Aware. As passengers hoping to catch flights wait for information, a light plane - ZD440 - could be seen circling 38 miles from Rockhampton Airport on Flight Aware. It had taken off from the airport about 1.16pm but by 4pm it was still circling nearby.

