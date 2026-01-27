Australia's Victoria shatters all-time temperature record amid heatwave

The small town of Walpeup, about 400 kilometers northwest of Melbourne, and the airport in the nearby town of Hopetoun both recorded maximum temperatures of 48.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday afternoon, according to Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology (BoM), News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The reading exceeded Victoria’s previous temperature record of 48.8 degrees Celsius, which was set at Hopetoun Airport in February 2009.

The new record was registered as Victoria endured its most intense heatwave since 2009, with temperatures across large parts of the state climbing well above 40 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

At Melbourne Airport, the temperature reached a maximum of 44.1 degrees Celsius shortly after 3:30 p.m. local time.

Authorities urged residents across Victoria to remain hydrated and take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the extreme heat, warning that such conditions can lead to serious and potentially fatal health issues, including heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Earlier, evacuation orders were issued on Monday for more than 1,100 properties in Carlisle River and surrounding towns, as extreme weather conditions heightened safety concerns.

While temperatures were forecast to drop sharply in Melbourne and southern parts of Victoria on Tuesday night, the Bureau of Meteorology cautioned that maximum temperatures in the state’s north are expected to remain above 40 degrees Celsius for several more days.