Australia seizes 80 kg of cocaine in container from US

Australian authorities have intercepted 80 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a shipping container arriving from the United States at Sydney’s Port Botany.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Australian Border Force (ABF) said on Monday that officers at Sydney's Port Botany examined the container on arrival from the United States on Aug. 11 after X-rays identified anomalies, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Two bags containing an estimated 80 kg of a substance that tested positive for cocaine were subsequently found wrapped in blue clingfilm and labelled "464."

The AFP seized the drugs, which had an estimated street value of 26 million Australian dollars (16.9 million U.S. dollars), and commenced an investigation to identify the criminal syndicate responsible for the importation.

No arrests have been made, and police have called on members of the public with information to come forward.

