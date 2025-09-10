Australia to invest $1.1bn in underwater ‘Ghost Shark’ attack drones

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia will spend 1.7 billion Australian dollars ($1.1bn) on a fleet of extra-large “Ghost Shark” autonomous underwater attack drones, Defence Minister Richard Marles announced on September 10.

The drones, designed by Anduril Australia, will supplement the navy’s surface fleet and planned nuclear-powered submarines, providing what Marles described as “a more capable and more lethal navy” amid the most complex security landscape since World War II, News.az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Ghost Shark vehicles will feature long-range, stealth, and strike capabilities, able to conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. The first units are expected to enter service in early 2026, with dozens to be produced domestically and potential exports to allies.

Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy said the program would strengthen Australia’s role as a leader in autonomous undersea technology. The $1.1bn, five-year contract will also support local jobs in development and maintenance.

The investment comes as Australia continues its AUKUS partnership with the U.S. and U.K. to build nuclear-powered submarines, though the plan has drawn criticism in Washington. President Donald Trump’s administration has placed the deal under review to ensure it fits his “America First” agenda.

News.Az